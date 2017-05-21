Profile of chief of staff for policy Jang Ha-sung

Jang Ha-sung, Cheong Wa Dae’s chief policymaker, is an economist and longtime activist who has called for chaebol reform and economic democratization.



He earned the nickname, “Samsung sniper,” as he led a number of shareholders’ rights movements with People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy to raise awareness on corporate transparency and to shed light on unfair trading practices among the subsidiaries of conglomerates.



(Yonhap)