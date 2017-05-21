New security chief says Seoul should ‘take the lead’ in restoring two-Kor...

Profile of chief of staff for policy Jang Ha-sung

Published : 2017-05-21 16:39
Updated : 2017-05-21 17:42

Jang Ha-sung, Cheong Wa Dae’s chief policymaker, is an economist and longtime activist who has called for chaebol reform and economic democratization.

He earned the nickname, “Samsung sniper,” as he led a number of shareholders’ rights movements with People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy to raise awareness on corporate transparency and to shed light on unfair trading practices among the subsidiaries of conglomerates.

(Yonhap)

Jang is currently a professor at the Business School at Korea University and the head of an in-house institute on corporate governance. He has a close relationship with Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon and worked with Ahn Cheol-soo for his presidential campaign.

Born in Gwangju, Jang studied law at Korea University and earned his master’s degree in economics from the State University of New York at Albany. He later obtained a Ph.D. in business at University of Pennsylvania.

By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)

