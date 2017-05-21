ICT ministry to hold forum on foldable display tech

A forum on a new technology to develop silver nanowire-based film, considered a groundbreaking tech for the mass production of foldable displays, will be held this week, the ICT ministry said Sunday.



The forum to take place on Tuesday is part of the so-called government-run "Nano Fusion 2020," a project to commercialize technologies developed by the combination of nanotechnologies and conventional technologies, said the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning.



The "flexionet" technology is considered groundbreaking as the film clearly outclasses other conventional films in both bending and folding tests, the ministry said."Novel undercoating and welding technologies in the flexionet are unique in structure as well as highly reliable for challenging applications such as foldable displays," said Park Jong-koo, an official in charge of the project.The global market for flexible displays is expected to grow sharply, as more industry players are rushing to become leading pioneers in the sector, industry experts said. (Yonhap)