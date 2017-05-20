N.K. unveils footage related to alleged terror plot to kill its leader

North Korea on Saturday unveiled footage which it claims backs its latest revelation that South Korean and U.S. spy agencies plotted to kill its leader Kim Jong-un using a biochemical substance.



North Korea's propaganda outlet Uriminjokkiri TV filed the footage containing testimony from what it insists is a terrorist and pieces of evidence about an alleged terror attempt against Kim.



orth Korea claimed on May 5 that a terrorist group supported by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and South Korea's intelligence body infiltrated North Korea to stage a biochemical terrorist attack against Kim.



The footage shows a man named Kim Song-il, whose face is blurred, saying that he was deceived and lured into the plot.



North Korea's ministry of state security said in May that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) conspired with the CIA to bribe a North Korean timber worker surnamed Kim in Russia in June 2014 and turn him into a terrorist.



In the footage, Kim said that he discussed methods to attack the North's leader with NIS officials such as by hiding a small amount of a toxic biochemical substance in a heating and cooling fan.



Last week, North Korean prosecutors unveiled a list of four suspects who it claimed were involved in the terror attempt, including Lee Byong-ho, South Korea's spy chief.



They announced the start of their indictment under North Korea's penal code, calling for their prompt extradition by Seoul and Washington.



North Korea's claim could not be independently verified. South Korea's spy agency has dismissed it.

