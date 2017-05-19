Remains found in Sewol ferry identified as a student

Heo Da-yoon (Yonhap)

MOKPO -- A set of bones found intact in the wreck of the Sewol ferry was confirmed to be that of a student who went missing in the 2014 disaster, officials said Friday.The remains found on Tuesday underwent multiple analyses by medical experts and have been confirmed to be of Heo Da-yoon.Officials said they checked the body's teeth and compared them to the dental records of the missing victims.She is the second person who has been identified based on the remains found during the search operations among nine people who went missing.On Wednesday, authorities said a bone fragment found near the site of the sinking earlier this month was confirmed to be that of missing teacher Ko Chang-seok.Officials said they are working on identifying other remains found inside the vessel.The 6,800-ton Sewol ferry sank off the country's southwestern coast near Jindo island in April 2014, claiming the lives of 304 people, mostly high school students on a school excursion.The hull was raised from the bottom of the sea and put into dry dock at a local port in Mokpo, some 410 kilometers south of Seoul, last month. (Yonhap)