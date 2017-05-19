COOLJAMM Company to release iOS version of its HumOn

A screenshot of the music composition app HumOn, which was independently developed by COOLJAMM Company (COOLJAMM Company)

Startup COOLJAMM Company announced Thursday that it is planning to release an iOS version of its independently developed music composition application “HumOn” in August. HumOn is a mobile application that analyzes a melody hummed by the user and converts it into sheet music and even creates accompaniment chords. In this way, the application enables those with no professional training in music to create and write their own music simply by humming a tune.The beta Android version of HumOn has been available on the Google Play Store since May 2016. This August, the company will launch the iOS and official Android versions of the application. Currently, HumOn has been downloaded over 270,000 times, with 60 percent of those having been done by overseas users. The application has been featured at South by Southwest (United States) and the China Hi-Tech Fair, where it received highly favorable receptions.HumOn is based on a technology that converts the exact melody hummed by the user into sheet music and a machine-learning algorithm that allows for the creation of accompanying harmonies in each musical genre. A COOLJAMM Company spokesperson explained, “The key characteristic of HumOn is its ability to learn and analyze a virtually infinite amount of musical score data, giving it the capability to find the most optimum chords to accompany the hummed melody.”The staff of COOLJAMM Company is composed of experts in algorithm and software design who previously worked at C-Lab, the internal startup incubation program of Samsung Electronics. Based on the broad recognition that HumOn’s technology and marketability has received, CEO Choi Byung-ik is currently participating in the two-month Vienna Start-up Package (operated by an organization affiliated with the City Government of Vienna) as the only representative from a Korean company. COOLJAMM Company has also been designated as a member company of the K-ICT Born2Global Centre, a startup incubator in Korea. CEO Choi said, “With HumOn, our goal is to leverage our technological expertise and passion for music in order to enable ordinary people to realize their dream of composing music.”