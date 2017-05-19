Kim Nam-gil, Kim A-joong to star in ‘Myeongbulheojeon’

“Two actors have confirmed their roles. Nam-gil will play Heo Im, a doctor from the Joseon Dynasty, and A-joong will play Choi Yeon-kyeong, a doctor from the 21st Century,” said Bon Factory, which produces the upcoming drama.
|Kim Nam-gil (left) and Kim A-joong (O& Entertainment/King Entertainment)
Nam-gil, 37, is expected to show his acting prowess by playing a comical and hypocritical doctor. He has starred in various dramas and films, including the MBC drama “Queen Seondeok” in 2009, the SBS drama “Bad Guy” (2010) and the 2014 historical adventure film “The Pirates.”
A-joong, 34, has proven her acting skills by appearing on numerous big and small screen projects. The actress starred in the 2006 rom-com movie “200 Pounds Beauty,” the SBS medical drama “Sign” (2011) and “Punch” from December 2014 to February 2015.
“Myueongbulheojeon” is a fantasy medical drama. It tells the story of a male doctor from the 17th Century who, born to a concubine and skilled in acupuncture, travels 400 years into the future. He meets a cold-hearted modern practitioner and falls in love.
The upcoming drama will air in August as the sequel to the upcoming drama series “Forest of Secrets,” which will premiere in June 10.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)