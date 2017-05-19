First heat wave advisory of the year issued for Daegu

(123RF)

The year’s first heatwave advisory has been issued for Daegu and inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province, as of 10 a.m. This is the fourth time a heat wave advisory has been issued in May.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration’s Daegu branch, temperatures are expected to rise above 33 degrees Celsius in Daegu, and North Gyeongsang Province’s Yeongcheon, Gyeongsan, and Cheongdo and Goryeong counties Friday. A heat wave advisory is issued when temperatures are expected to rise above 33 C for at least two consecutive days.Unseasonably high temperatures are also expected across the country, with figures in Seoul forecast to reach 27 C and Gangneung 31 C.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)