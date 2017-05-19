Seoul shares almost flat in late-morning trade

South Korean stocks trading was nearly unchanged late Friday morning, with tech blue chips losing ground while auto large caps moved upward, analysts said.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 1.59 points, or 0.07 percent, to hit 2,288.41 as of 11:20 a.m.





Tech giant Samsung Electronics fell more than 2 percent, with chipmaker SK hynix shedding over 1 percent.Top automaker Hyundai Motor continued its bullish mode with a roughly 2-percent gain, and its affiliate Hyundai Mobis, an auto parts maker, jumped more than 3 percent.The local currency was changing hands at 1,128.60 won against the greenback, down 4.1 won from Thursday's close. (Yonhap)