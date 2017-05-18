Number of supercar groups arrested for speeding

Among them are five members of a Ferrari online community who are suspected of driving the cars at speeds of 300 kilometers per hour on the Seoul Chuncheon Highway in Seoul in September, 2015. They weaved between three lanes of traffic and cut in other vehicles, police said.
|(Yonhap)
Three others belong to an online BMW Z4 club. They are suspected of driving at about 200 kilometers per hour, taking over three lanes at the Sapaesan Tunnel in May, 2015. They ran slowly until they reached the tunnel and started speed-racing right after entering it.
In addition, seven members of the superbike mania club are charged with driving motorcycles with only one wheel on the highway in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, in March.
The suspects are aged between 20 and 50, and the majority are male or self-employed men.
Police kicked off an investigation after watching a related video on the internet. They analyzed the video to identify the car number and secured the details of the cars passing highways.
The Police said it will strengthen the safety education for the suspects who were driving recklessly, along with providing psychotherapy as well as monitoring the internet more frequently for videos.
“Many upload videos of speeding supercars to show off or make money through social media,” a police official said. “During the process, the crime is usually expanded to major accidents or insurance fraud.”
By Byun Hee-jin (hjbandi9@heraldcorp.com)