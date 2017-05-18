Kia launches upgraded K3 subcompact

Kia`s K3 subcompact (Courtesy of Kia Motors) (Yonhap)

Kia Motors Corp. on Thursday launched an upgraded K3 subcompact to attract customers with more features and simplified trims.The 1.6-liter K3 subcompact went on sale in the domestic market earlier in the day, the country's second-biggest carmaker said in a statement.Kia reduced the number of trims of the diesel-powered K3 to four from six and of the gasoline version to three from six. It added improved features such as 16-inch alloy wheels and an advanced air filter system, to make the sedan more attractive to buyers.The latest K3 is priced at between 15 and 22 million won ($13,000- $20,000), similar to the previous model. (Yonhap)