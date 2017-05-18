Park Hae-jin ready for a second take at 'Cheese in the Trap'

(Mountain Movement Management)

Park Hae-jin is ready to demonstrate his acting prowess through the upcoming film “Cheese in the Trap.”Currently starring as Kim Seol-woo in JTBC’s romance series “Man to Man,” Park is also filming the movie version of “Cheese in the Trap,” the hit 2016 tvN webtoon-based drama series. In the film, Park reprises the role of the stoic college senior Yoo Jung, with Oh Yeon-seo playing his love interest.Viewers can expect more depth in Park’s portrayal of Yoo on the movie screen. The actor has tried to figure out what motivates each character, Kim and Yoo, and why they feel the emotions that they feel, Mountain Movement Management CEO Hwang Ji-sun told The Korea Herald on Thursday.She added that playing Kim in “Man to Man” helped Park with filming “Cheese in the Trap.”“You will see his more in-depth acting skill in the film. Even though Kim and Yoo are totally different characters, you might find a similar mood, loneliness,” Hwang said.“The filming of ‘Cheese in the Trap’ will end at the end of June. For now, we aim to release the film around Christmas or Valentine’s Day,” Hwang said. Park’s agency Mountain Movement Management is affiliated with Mountain Movement Story, which is producing the film. “We hope that moviegoers, especially couples, will relate to the characters in the film and better understand each other’s thoughts and feelings.”Hwang hinted that the major plot of the film will be similar to that of the drama “Cheese in the Trap,” but with a bit more color.Meanwhile, Park is gearing up for a series of meet and greet events.He is slated to embark on his Asia fan meeting tour “Jin’s House Party” in June. The actor will kick off the tour in Hong Kong on June 24 and visit more Asia countries, including Japan and Thailand.The events’ concept will be a party at a friend’s house, which will allow the actor and fans to feel a closer connection.Park is also slated to play the lead role in the upcoming drama “Saja.”The 34-year-old debuted with the KBS drama “Famous Chil Princesses” in 2006. He shot to stardom in the wider Asia region with the SBS megahit drama “My Love from the Star,” which aired from December 2013 to February 2014.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)