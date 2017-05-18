Gong Yoo featured on 7 magazine covers throughout Asia

Gong Yoo is featured on the cover of the Korean edition of Esquire’s June issue. (Esquire)

Actor Gong Yoo will be featured on the cover of the June issue of men’s magazine Esquire in seven Asian countries.Gong’s face will grace the cover of the editions in Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Hong Kong. An in-depth interview with the actor will also be included in the issue and it will also be sold in Vietnam and the Philippines. Esquire is published in 10 countries in Asia.It is the first time that one actor is on the cover of various different Asian editions at once, according to Gong’s agency Management Soop.In Korea, three different versions of the cover featuring Gong will be available.The cover shoot was held in Indonesia. The actor donned clothing from the Louis Vuitton X Supreme collection for the shoot, according to Management Soop.The June issue will be available starting Saturday.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)