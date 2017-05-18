KAC opens Olympic promotion booth in Haneda Airport

(From left) Park Sam-koo, chairman of the Visit Korea Committee, Nobuaki Yokota, president of Japan Airport Terminal Co., Sung Il-hwan, CEO of Korea Airports Corp., Isao Takashiro, chairman and CEO of Japan Airport Terminal Co. and Katsuji Doi, president and CEO of Tokyo International Air Terminal Corporation, attend the opening ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics promotion booth at Tokyo Haneda Airport on Thursday. (Korea Airports Corp.)