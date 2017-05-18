KAC opens Olympic promotion booth in Haneda Airport

|(From left) Park Sam-koo, chairman of the Visit Korea Committee, Nobuaki Yokota, president of Japan Airport Terminal Co., Sung Il-hwan, CEO of Korea Airports Corp., Isao Takashiro, chairman and CEO of Japan Airport Terminal Co. and Katsuji Doi, president and CEO of Tokyo International Air Terminal Corporation, attend the opening ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics promotion booth at Tokyo Haneda Airport on Thursday. (Korea Airports Corp.)
The booth is located in the fourth-floor event hall of Haneda Airport‘s international terminal, and will be open through July 17 promoting the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang. It will offer various events including a virtual-reality winter sports experience for visitors.
“The route between Gimpo International Airport and Haneda is the fastest route between Korea and Japan,” KAC CEO Sung Il-hwan said. “We will do our best to support the success of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, and to increase air traffic demand between Korea and Japan.”
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)