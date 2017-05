(Yonhap)

Samsung Display Co. said Thursday its quad-edge organic light-emitting diode display won an award from a major industrial organization.The South Korean company said its quad-edge OLED display won the Display Industry Awards from the Society for Information Display.The award is regarded as one of the top honors in the display industry.The SID said Samsung Display's quad-edge display boasts top-notch technology by adopting a curved design at all sides.Samsung Display, which started production of flexible displays for the first time in 2013, has been making efforts to lead the industry. (Yonhap)