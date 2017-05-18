'The Merciless' tops S. Korean box office on opening day

(Yonhap)

The crime action film "The Merciless" took the top place at the South Korean box office on its opening day, data showed Thursday.The movie starring Seol Kyung-goo and Im Si-wan sold 95,261 tickets Wednesday, according to the computerized tally from the Korean Film Council."The Merciless" is about the friendship and betrayal between Jae-ho, played by Seol, plotting to become the leader of an organized crime ring after being released from prison, and the organization's fearless and ebullient newcomer Hyeon-su, portrayed by Im. The two meet behind bars and work together after their release.Directed by Byun Sung-hyun, the film was chosen for screening in the noncompetition Midnight Screening section of the 70th Cannes Film Festival that runs from May 17-28.The American thriller "Get Out," directed by Jordan Peele, came in second, amassing 92,121 viewers and was trailed by "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword," which sold 31,066 tickets.The South Korean comedy "The Sheriff" and Ridley Scott's space horror film "Alien: Covenant" came in fourth and fifth, respectively, followed by "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "The Boss Baby." (Yonhap)