Trump's mishandling of intelligence secrets could affect cooperation over N. Korea: congressman

WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump's sharing of highly classified intelligence with Russia could cause a problem with efforts to seek cooperation from allies in dealing with North Korea, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee said Wednesday.



Trump came under strong fire following revelations that he revealed intelligence secrets, which were obtained from an ally, when he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak at the White House last week.





Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) (Yonhap)

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said the case "impairs the willingness of other allies to share intelligence with us.""It's a problem in terms of understanding the threat from ISIS to our aviation, but it's also a problem if we're getting insights from other allies about what North Korea's doing and they have some concern about whether we're sharing it with countries that may have a very different interest than themselves," he said.Trump has rejected the criticism, claiming he has the "absolute right" to share intelligence with Russia so as to encourage Moscow step up their fight against terrorism. (Yonhap)