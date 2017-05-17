[From the scene] 1 year after Gangnam murder, fight against misogyny rages on

But exactly a year ago here, a young woman met a tragic end to her life by a knife-wielding stranger -- a man who hated women.
At dusk on Wednesday, hundreds of people, mostly women in their 20s and 30s, silently marched across Gangnam in tribute to the 23-year-old victim who was stabbed to death by a man at a unisex public bathroom.
|Mourners pay silent tribute to the 23-year-old victim killed at a uni-sex public bathroom near Gangman Station last year during a memorial event held in Gangnam, southern Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
“The murder forever changed my life. It was a chance for me to wake up to the seriousness of misogyny and discrimination in Korean society,” Suh Jung-hyun, a 19-year-old university student told The Korea Herald.
“Before the murder, I was not happy about having to be careful at night just because I was a girl. But I did nothing because I thought I couldn’t help it,” she said while marching with her friend. “I now gained courage to take action to fight the injustice in solidarity with others.”
The murderer was a 34-year-old man, surnamed Kim. He waited for about 50 minutes in the restroom, while six men entered and left, before he killed the first woman who entered the bathroom, according to CCTV footage.
Kim said he had committed the crime because he had been “ignored and belittled” by women many times in the past, triggering a heated debate nationwide over misogyny and hate crimes against women in the country.
|Mourners march across Gangnam, southern Seoul, Wednesday, marking the first-year anniversary of the Gangnam Station murder. (Yonhap)
A year after the killing, justice has been done. The murderer is locked up in prison, where he will stay for 30 years.
Yet, many mourners who gathered here feel their fight against hate crimes and misogyny still has a long way to go.
“I still fear violence against women. It will not change overtime,” said a 28-year-old woman Bae Un. “Safety cannot be achieved through regulation. Safety for women can only be achieved through social perception that men and women are equal.”
And male participants sympathized with them.
“I will never fully know what it is like living in fear of being killed because of my gender. That’s why I will make more of an effort,” said Kim Jae-ho, a 23-year-old student. “This is not only a woman’s problem. It is about making a society where human rights are respected.”
Mostly dressed in black, the participants were holding flowers and hand-written messages on sticky notes which they later left outside exit 10 of Gangnam Station. Following the march, people shared their stories of rape, violence and discrimination.
|Human rights acvitists and feminists hold banners urging for an end to misogyny and crimes targeting women at a press conference at Gwanghwamun in central Seoul, Wednesday, marking the first-year anniversary of the Gangnam Station murder. (Yonhap)
“Women have changed. The way we perceive the male-dominated society and resist discrimination has changed,” a women’s rights activist Kim Hui-yeong said. “It was a chance for women to stand up for their own safety and equality.”
Many pro-women groups were created based on social media by young women identifying themselves as feminists. They were at the forefront of pressuring the government to scrap its plan for a tougher ban on abortion, among other things.
“But society has rarely changed,” Kim said, criticizing the government’s short-sighted measures to prevent hate crimes against women.
Since the murder, municipalities stepped up efforts to install more CCTV cameras and set up separate public bathrooms for men and women to prevent the recurrence of such crimes.
“That’s not the point. We are suffering from violence in our daily lives at home, at school and at work,” she said. “Awareness should be raised among policy makers that women don't need to be subjected to protection and we are equal to men.”
A passer-by, who left a message of support in respect to the victim, expressed his sympathy for the victim, but also hoped for an easing of conflict between men and women.
“For the past year, hatred and conflict between men and women has intensified. It is true that I am still worried about my girlfriend being outside at night and there is still discrimination against women, like in the job seeking process,” said Nam Kun-hee, 21, university student.
At the height of the outpouring of grief and anger, tension spiked between extreme groups of men and women, particularly on the internet.
As the police concluded that the murder was a random crime by a mentally disturbed man, not a misogynic crime, there was criticism that police attempts to cover up misogyny are prevalent in society.
Some radical men shot back, accusing women of treating them as potential criminals.
“I just hope that both men and women can coexist in harmony without being discriminated against in Korean society,” Nam said.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)