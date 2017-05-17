[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

The Yangpyeong Strawberry Festival is being held through the end of May. Visitors can pick their own strawberries at the strawberry farms and participate in a variety of activities and programs in the village. Reservations are required.Exclusive events for bloggers are on offer at blog.naver.com/yp--nadri. Up to 50 teams can participate.The festival is open to visitors of all ages.Visit www.yp21.net for information provided in Korean, English, Japanese and Mandarin.The Seoul Land Character Flower Festival is a spring festival featuring popular children’s characters. It is held at Seoul Land theme park in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province.The festival transforms the amusement park into a colorful garden with all types of flowers. The highlight of the festival is the jungle-themed night parade.The festival is open to visitors of all ages, and information on admission fees is available on the official website -- www.seoulland.co.kr. Visit the website for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Mandarin, or call the travel hotline at 1330 for services in those languages.Korean Folk Village hosts the “Welcome to Joseon” Variety Festival each spring, with this year‘s event being held until June 18.Programs include parades and performances as well as hands-on activities and cast members -- dressed in Joseon-era clothing -- wandering freely throughout the park to interact with visitors. The hands-on activities include face painting and Joseon travel log stamp tour.Visitors can also view special performances like the parade and fusion “madanggeuk,” traditional outdoor play.The festival is held at Korean Folk Village in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, and is open to visitors of all ages. Duration of the performances is from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.For more information, visit www.koreanfolk.co.kr for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese or call travel hotline at 1330.The Gwanghwamun International Art Festival is designed to increase public knowledge and appreciation for the arts and culture.In addition to the art exhibitions, visitors will also be able to enjoy various performances and try different kinds of arts and crafts such as ceramics, silver handicrafts, leather handicrafts, and more.The visiting hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and the fees vary depending on the program.Korean or English-speaking visitors can find detailed information on the location at www.sejongpac.or.kr. For more information, call the travel hotlines at 1330 for information.Busan Port Festival has been held annually since 2008 to introduce Busan Port, and offers a variety of programs, combined with Busan port-related industry, culture and education.Related corporations, organizations and universities also take part in the festival.One of the programs featured at the festival is the Busan Port Tour, in which visitors get on a ship to see North Port. Another popular program is the chance to board Navy and Coast Guard vessels, both of which are rare opportunities.The event is open to visitors of all ages, free of charge.For more information, visit www.bfo.or.kr for information in Korean or English, or call the travel hotlines at 1330.