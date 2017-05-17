Gwangju center to run mountain tour

Gwangju Cultural Center is hosting a tour to Mudeungsan National Park on the edge of the city on May 27.



The guided tour will combine the main sights on the city’s most famous mountain with cultural activities.



Guided by Mishra Harsh Kumar, the tour will stop at Silla-era temple Wonhyosa and move up to a “dangsan tree,” which was home to a village’s guardian spirit according to shamanistic tradition.



After that, the group will move to Jeungsimsa, a temple founded in 517 and home to several listed cultural features, and the Gwangju traditional Cultural Center, where participants can try to play the Janggu, an hourglass-shaped drum.



The tour starts at 9:30 a.m. Participation costs 5,000 won and includes the cost of transportation and activities, but not lunch.



For more information, or to reserve a spot, visit gic.or.kr.



