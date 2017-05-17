HBC live music festival to return to Seoul

HBC fest will return to Seoul this month with nearly 100 bands playing across two days.



The biannual event, now in its 11th year, takes place at bars and cafes around the Haebangchon area north of Noksapyeong Station, with free admission to all the venues.



The festival begins 9 p.m. on May 26 at seven venues, with the main event the following day.



May 27’s music will start at around 4 p.m., depending on the venue, with seven acoustic venues and five stages for full bands opening a couple of hours later.



A follow-up open mic session will wrap up HBC fest from 7-11 p.m. on May 28.



See hbcfest.com for a full festival schedule.



By Paul Kerry (paulkerry@heraldcorp.com)