(Urban Works ENT)

As Kriesha Tiu counts down the release of her debut single next Wednesday, the Filipino-American K-pop star dropped a concept image for the record on Wednesday.The image showed Tiu in a seemingly calm demeanor, focusing on a sight far off. It marked a contrast to the previously-revealed image of her lead track “Trouble” which showed a playful side of the singer.Tiu, 18, was a runner-up in Korean audition program “K-pop Star” season 6, which aired from November 2016 to April this year.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)