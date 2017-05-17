[Photo News] Korean Air officials plant trees to slow down Mongolian desertification
Published : 2017-05-17 14:22
Updated : 2017-05-17 14:24
PLANTING TREES -- Korean Air officials, flight attendants and other participants join a project to plant trees in desertified areas in Baganuur, Mongolia, Tuesday. Some 600 have signed on for the project to expand the “Korean Air forest” that the air carrier has been creating since 2004. It currently sits on some 44 hectares of land with about 110,000 trees. (Lee Gil-dong/The Korea Herald)