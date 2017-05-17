HyunA to perform at Dream Station

A poster for Dream Station Live for Now (Dream Maker Entertainment)

K-pop icon HyunA is the latest addition to the lineup for the upcoming Dream Station Live for Now festival to be held May 27 in Seoul.Organizers of the event revealed the final list of artists who will be hitting the stage in Nanji Hangang Park. This includes EDM artists ShowTek, Nervo, Vicetone and StadiumX, along with K-pop stars such as Red Velvet, NCT 127 and DinDin.Dream Station Live for Now is a spin-off of last year’s Spectrum Dance Music Festival, which hosted top-notch musicians from across the world.“The lineup of female artists with various charms and the performances they will bring are expected to heat up the festival even more,” organizers said.HyunA has made an impact across the entertainment scene as a singer, a dancer and even a model. She debuted in 2007 as a member of now-disbanded Wonder Girls, but she left the group shortly after.She joined the group 4Minute in 2009, which eventually rose to stardom. Her popularity rose further with the 2010 launch of her solo career.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)