Seoul shares down 0.14% in late-morning trade

Published : 2017-05-17 11:42
Updated : 2017-05-17 11:42

South Korean stocks traded 0.14 percent lower late Wednesday morning, led by losses in brokerage and utility firms, analysts said.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index slipped 3.25 points to 2,292.08 as of 11:20 a.m.

(Yonhap)

NH Investment & Securities, a leading brokerage house here, dropped 1.8 percent, with state-run utility firm Korea Electric Power Corp. falling 1.7 percent.

But large-cap tech and auto companies edged up. Top-cap Samsung Electronics added about 0.08 percent and leading automaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.5 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,118.90 won against the greenback, down 2.9 won from Tuesday's close. (Yonhap)

