Three Saudi cadets to get training in Korean military academies

Three military cadets from Saudi Arabia will start receiving training in South Korea's military academies next year following an agreement on military education signed between the two countries' defense ministries Wednesday.



The Ministry of National Defense here said that the agreement on the military education exchange and cooperation was signed between the two parties in Seoul earlier in the day.





Korea Military Academy cadets (Yonhap)

The latest agreement is part of the two countries' broader pact on defense cooperation and stipulates terms of the procedure to select cadets, cost burdening and liabilities for the bilateral exchange program between the two countries' military academies, according to the ministry.Under the deal, three students from Saudi Arabia's military academy will come to South Korea to start getting training from the Korea Military Academy and the Korea Naval Academy in 2018, the ministry said.The exchange program was arranged at the request of the Saudi side, it added.Currently, a total of 104 foreign cadets and military officials from 31 countries are studying in South Korea's five military education institutions, including the military, naval and Air Force academies, more than double the 48 foreign students recorded in 2012. (Yonhap)