Chris Norman to perform in Korea

Poster for Chris Norman‘s Changwon concert (U&I Communications)

Chris Norman will bring back 1970s nostalgia for fans in Korea this week and next, as the former front man for Smokie will hold a concert in four cities.Norman, 66, will be returning to the country for the second time in less than a year, having performed in Korea last October. He is set to sing hits like “I’ll meet You at Midnight,” and “Living Next Door to Alice,” which are favorites among Korean fans.He will kick off the tour in Seoul on Saturday with a concert at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, and move on to perform at Suncheon Culture and Art Center in Suncheon, South Jeolla Province, on Sunday.The next leg of his tour will take place at Masan 3.15 Art Center in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, Tuesday. Norman will wrap up the tour in Ulsan at Hyundai Culture & Arts Center on Wednesday.Norman was once among the most popular pop artists in Korea, reportedly becoming the first pop artist to sell more than 1 million albums here.In addition to Norman, legends like Sting and Richard Marx are also slated to perform in Korea soon.Sting will hold a concert in Itaewon, Seoul on May 31, while Marx will embark on a June 2-4 tour across Incheon, Seoul and Busan.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)