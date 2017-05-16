13 human bone fragments found from Sewol

According to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, nine fragments were found inside a passenger cabin on the third deck of the ferry, while four others were later recovered from mud collected from the third and fourth deck.
|A search team checks the wreck of the Sewol ferry in the port of Mokpo, 410 km south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
The National Forensic Service examined the findings on site, but it could not confirm whether the bones belong to any of the eight missing victims.
The bones will be sent for DNA analysis, an official told reporters.
On Saturday, the team found 16 bone pieces on the fourth deck, later identified as the remains of Cho Eun-hwa, a student of Danwon High School.
The 6,800-ton Sewol ferry sank on April 16, 2014, in waters off the country’s southwest coast, claiming the lives of 304 people, who were mostly Danwon High students on a field trip.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)