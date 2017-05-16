Ex-prosecutor indicted over alleged bribery

Prosecutors on Tuesday indicted a former prosecutor over allegations he received bribes from a former chief of a local cosmetics company in a high-profile scandal that rocked the country's legal sector last year.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said the ex-prosecutor, identified only by his last name Park, is accused of receiving 100 million won ($89,600) from Jung Woon-ho, former chief of Nature Republic, in 2014 in return for peddling influence in relation to the state watchdog's inspection of the company.





This photo, taken on March 27, 2017, shows a flag of the prosecution service in front of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Park is among a number of former law enforcement personnel who were embroiled in the corruption scandal centered on Jung.The indictment was delayed as Park suffered from a brain hemorrhage. He is known to have left the hospital, but prosecutors filed charges against him without detention considering his health issues.On the same day, the Ministry of Justice announced that Park has been dismissed as of last Tuesday. He was also ordered to pay 100 million won in fines. (Yonhap)