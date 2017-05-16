Korean authors to attend overseas literature events

The photos provided by the Literature Translation Institute of Korea shows Kang Young-sook (left) and Jeong Ho-seung. (Yonhap)

Popular Korean authors will get to meet readers and translators in overseas literature events, the Literature Translation Institute of Korea said Tuesday.Novelists Hwang Sok-yong will attend the Turin International Book Fair in Italy from May 18-22. His book, including "Mr. Han's Chronicle" and "Princess Bari," have been translated into Italian.At the book fair, Hwang will have an open conversation with Italian author Marcello Fois on Thursday. On Tuesday local time, he is slated to meet readers at Gogol & Company, a bookstore in Milan.Meanwhile, Kang Young-sook and Jeong Ho-seung will attend translation workshops with foreign students interested in Korean translation.From May 17-18, Kang will join the workshop in China's Shandong University and Jeong is scheduled to do the same at Sapienza University in Rome, Italy. On top of the workshops, the two authors will give a lecture, be engaged in debate and attend book reading sessions. (Yonhap)