Boy band iKON to drop new song next week

Idol band iKON will release a new single album next week, its management agency said Wednesday.YG Entertainment said the band will put out the as-of-yet unnamed album on Monday, its first brand-new release since "What You Doing" from May of last year. The company uploaded a teaser image on its official blog."The new song is iKON's best song to date," YG founder Yang Hyun-suk was quoted as saying by the company.iKON has gained a solid fandom and is widely expected to be the successor of K-pop icon BIGBANG for the members' abilities to write songs and produce albums.The band, which spent much of last year touring Japan through concerts, won the Best New Artist Award at the annual Japan Record Awards in Tokyo last year. (Yonhap)