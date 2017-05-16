Parties elect floor leaders, Moon to meet them soon

Newly elected Floor Leader Rep. Woo Won-shik (center) of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea is surrounded by journalists after a party meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

As part of postelection shake-ups, the ruling Democratic Party of Korea elected a third-term reformist to be its floor leader Tuesday, while the opposition centrist People’s Party welcomed a new chief of its own.Rep. Woo Won-shik beat Rep. Hong Young-pyo to take the leadership position in a vote by the party’s lawmakers. In his pledge before voting began, he said he would “put forth everything for the success of President Moon and the new liberal administration.”“The key to success lies in how well the ruling and the opposition parties cooperate,” he said.The new floor leader vowed to initiate a “100-day committee” to look after the nation as the new government begins operation, and attend to the demands of citizens.He was the chief of the party’s labor rights committee -- dubbed the “Euljiro Committee” -- dealing with work-related issues involving temporary workers and social discrimination. Woo was the chief of the committee from its establishment in 2013 to 2016.In a press briefing after his victory Tuesday, he also stressed maintaining close ties with the centrist People’s Party.“There are many policies and presidential pledges from the People’s Party that we can work on together. The People’s Party fundamentally shares the same root with our party,” said Rep. Woo, echoing President Moon Jae-in’s words when Moon had met with then-party chief Park Jie-won.On the same day, the People’s Party also elected its new floor leader who is to take an interim chief role.Rep. Kim Dong-cheol and Rep. Lee Yong-ho were chosen as the floor leader and policy panel chief, respectively. Their tenure will end in May next year.The new floor leader garnered victory in the second primary, racing neck and neck against two other contenders, Rep. You Sung-yop and Rep. Kim Kwan-young.He will help set the direction of the party and lift the gloomy sentiment of the People’s Party after its candidate lost in this year’s presidential election.Although Rep. Kim expressed openness to cooperation with the ruling Democratic Party, he still made a barbed remark.“The ruling party seems to be very excited and is following a show-off trail,” he said after he was elected. “When we need cooperation, we will, but the People’s Party will stand firm to watch over the wrongdoings of the government.”When asked about a possible political alliance with the government, Kim said such agreements are to be made between parties.“A political alliance does not refer to recruiting individuals from different parties.”Attention is on whether he will be able to lead the People’s Party to act as the “casting vote” in the National Assembly, as the ruling Democratic Party holds only 120 seats, below the majority in the 299-member parliament. The People’s Party holds 40 seats.President Moon Jae-in is planning to meet the floor leaders of the four political parties Friday, according to a presidential office worker.Jun Byung-hun, the new president’s chief political aide, will meet the two new floor leaders Wednesday and confirm the date.On the same day, the presidential office named Park Soo-hyun as its chief spokesman. A former lawmaker and the spokesman for the ruling Democratic Party, he worked with South Chungcheong Gov. Ahn Hee-jung in the party’s primary before the presidential election.“I believe a good spokesperson is one who listens well. I will hear out the words of the parties, and journalists and take them as the words of the people,” Park said.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)