[Photo News] Sejong expects to see a real estate boon

CROWDS IN SEJONG -- Home buyers talk with officials at the model home of Hyundai Engineering’s Sejong Hillstate Riverpark in Sejong on Tuesday. Expectations for a real estate boon in the city have been increasing upon the election of President Moon Jae-in, who has pledged to reinforce the role of the city as an administrative capital. Recently, signs of a decoupling trend where lease prices fall while purchase prices rise have been detected in the area, according to industry watchers. (Yonhap)