Korea's money supply up 6.2% in March: BOK

The money supply in South Korea jumped 6.2 percent in March from a year earlier, the central bank said Tuesday.





The nation's "M2" totaled 2,436.9 trillion won ($2.1 trillion) in March, compared with 2,294.5 trillion won a year earlier, the Bank of Korea said in a statement.Month-on-month, the money supply gained 0.8 percent, the statement said.M2 is a measure of the money supply counting the currency in circulation, including bank debentures and deposits with a maturity of less than two years, along with stock investments. It's a key economic indicator closely monitored by the authorities. (Yonhap)