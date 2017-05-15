KITA to send special economic mission to US in June

The 10-strong envoy group, which KITA Chairman Kim In-ho represents, will visit Washington D.C. and New York City during the five-day trip that kicks off on June 6.
|KITA Chairman Kim In-ho (Yonhap)
The non-profit organization‘s move is designed to resurrect ties among traders in private sectors by stressing the need for economic ties, mainly against the trade protectionism policies by the Trump administration, KITA explained.
The KITA pushed forward the annual event, which usually takes place in autumn, due to the pressures of heightening import tariffs on trade partners, including South Korea. The last mission was sent to the US in September.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)