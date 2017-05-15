Outgoing prosecution chief calls for internal reform

Outgoing chief prosecutor Kim Soo-nam (Yonhap)

Cho Kuk, senior presidential secretary for civil affairs (Yonhap)

Outgoing chief prosecutor Kim Soo-nam called on the state prosecution to uphold the law and principles as well as restore public trust at his retirement ceremony Monday, amid growing calls for sweeping reforms of the nation’s powerful law enforcement authority.“I am leaving, but the prosecution has a grave task to restore the public trust. At the core of restoring public trust are principles, self-control and integrity,” said Kim.Appointed by former President Park Geun-hye, he offered to resign with seven months still left in his two-year tenure Thursday, the day after new President Moon Jae-win was sworn in and hours after Moon appointed Cho Kuk, an advocate of drastic reforms of the prosecution, as presidential secretary for civil affairs.Moon accepted the resignation the following day.Public distrust toward the prosecution hit a tipping point in the wake of the corruption scandal involving former President Park and her inner circle including her longtime confidante Choi Soon-sil, a prosecutor-turned-presidential aide and ex-ministers.At the height of the sprawling scandal, the prosecution drew criticism for being lukewarm and lenient in investigating cases related to high-ranking officials under the Park administration, especially a case involving former prosecutor and Cho’s predecessor Woo Byung-woo.Kim’s resignation is expected to boost Moon’s pledge to overhaul the state prosecution, which he sees as wielding too much power with exclusive rights to investigate, arrest and indict.“It should be reviewed whether reforms of the prosecution guarantee neutrality, fairness and efficiency of investigations,” the outgoing Kim said, echoing his hopes for a “desirable” prosecution overhaul.Moon ordered the new Civil Affairs Secretary Cho to revisit the corruption allegations involving the ousted president.For a start, Cho vowed to look into the Jeong Yoon-hoe scandal over the weekend.Police also said Monday that they had begun their investigation into deceased police officer Choi Kyung-rak, who committed suicide while undergoing a prosecutorial probe in 2014. He is the one suspected of handing over a document on Jeong.In 2014, the scandal surfaced after a local daily reported on a document revealing that ousted Park’s friend Choi Soon-sil’s husband, Jeong Yoon-hoe, who holds no elected office, meddled in state affairs behind the scenes.Jeong was one of Park’s longest-serving confidants. He assisted Park when she entered politics in 1998 and was her chief secretary in 2002 when Park founded her own political party.The prosecution had concluded that the report was based on false accusations, only indicting those who released the document -- Rep. Cho Eung-cheon and police officer Park kwan-cheon -- for leaking government secrets.The prosecution was criticized for only focusing on how the confidential document was leaked out of the presidential office rather than looking into the content allegedly indicating Jeong and his wife Choi’s meddling in state affairs.“I have a duty to reveal why the prosecution covered up the Jeong Yun-hoe case and why it distorted it under the previous prosecution,” Cho said in an interview with local media.The prosecution refuted Cho’s claims.“In the two-page document, there were no parts indicating Choi’s specific meddling in state affairs or irregularities,” the prosecution said. “We thoroughly investigated the case but there was no evidence to confirm Jeong’s interference with state affairs.”By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)