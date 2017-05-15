[Herald Review] Taeyeon mesmerizes fans at solo concert

“Welcome to my second concert series ‘Persona.’ You guys are standing up already. Wow, good. Very good,” Taeyeon said, greeting fans at the Olympic Hall of Seoul Olympic Park.
|Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon performs at Olympic Hall of Seoul Olympic Park on Sunday. (S.M. Entertainment)
The singer kicked off the third day of the 180-minute “Taeyeon solo concert: Persona” with a soft rendition of “U R,” the lead track of her first mini album “I” released in October 2015.
Taeyeon showed off her famed vocal prowess by performing her hit songs, including every track from her first studio album “My Voice.” In an angelic white mini dress, she fascinated concertgoers with “Feel So Fine” and “I.” At one point, she even got into a lift at the center of the stage, staying high up in the air as she sang “Make Me Love You.”
Between songs, the singer engaged with the audience by joking with them and responding to roars from the crowd.
“There are some fans in Japan watching this concert in a theater through a live broadcast,” she said before sending a message to them in Japanese.
After a dream-like clip featuring herself, the artist completely changed the hitherto pure and elegant mood to a jazzy, passionate one with “I Got Love,” “I’m OK” and “Eraser" from her recent album.
With six female backup dancers, the singer showcased her dance moves and the Olympic Hall was filled with the sound of wild cheering.
She talked about her upcoming concerts in Taiwan, Thailand and Hong Kong in May and June. Tickets had been sold out within a minute of their release.
“I tried to buy a ticket for myself as well, to see why my fans always say it’s difficult to get it,” the singer said. “Of course, I failed to get one. Then I realized how passionate and how great you are, successfully getting a seat!”
Taeyeon then cooled down the heat by singing Sung Si-kyung’s “Hee Jae” with her mellow voice, before she lit up the crowd again with “Cover Up,” for which she stood up high on a cart car, closely passing by fans on the second floor of the hall.
She repeatedly switched the mood, singing “Rain,” “I Blame on You,” “When I was Young” and “Secret.”
Taeyeon called it a day with “11:11” and “Why.” She thanked fans numerous times and took several group shots with them at the end of the concert.
After she left the stage, the crowd screamed “Kim Tae-yeon” for several minutes. Taeyeon then returned to the stage for an encore, singing “Fine,” “Time Lapse” and “Curtain Call.”
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)