Court to hold draw to allocate seats for Park's first hearing next week

A Seoul court preparing former President Park Geun-hye's trial said Monday it will hold a random draw to allocate spectator seats for her first open hearing to be held next week.



The Seoul Central District Court plans to hold the official hearing on May 23 after a second preparatory session Tuesday.





In this file photo taken on March 21, 2017, people watch live TV news reports at Seoul Station on former President Park Geun-hye arriving at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office to undergo questioning. Park, dismissed by the Constitutional Court on March 10, faces multiple criminal allegations, including bribery and abuse of power. (Yonhap)

The court said the draw will be held Friday in order to prevent people from lining up for hours in case the seats were open on a first come, first-served basis.It will be Park's first public appearance since she was arrested at the end of March over a string of allegations, including bribery and abuse of power. She was removed from office on March 10.Park's close friend Choi Soon-sil and a number of former aides are standing trial over their alleged involvement in the corruption scandal. (Yonhap)