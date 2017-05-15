Analogue Plus launches Kickstarter campaign for helmet communication device

The Bluetooth-based helmet communication device Ahead, developed by Analogue Plus, can be worn on the outside of a bicycle helmet. (Analogue Plus).

Startup Analogue Plus announced Monday plans to launch a campaign on Kickstarter, the world’s largest crowdfunding platform, for its smart communication device, Ahead, on May 31. Ahead is a Bluetooth-based communication product that can be attached to any kind of helmet, such as a bicycle helmet, to enable the user to listen to music, make/take phone calls and use a voice navigation service.CEO Marco Park said, “Having received positive responses in January and February at some of the world’s top ICT exhibitions, including CES (the International Consumer Electronics Show) and Spain’s MWC (Mobile World Congress), we are now fortunate to be able to launch a Kickstarter campaign for our product. At the earliest, we will begin production in July, with delivery following soon after.”The biggest advantage of Ahead is its easy installation. Unlike existing products, which require either a complicated installation process to attach the device inside the helmet or the use of a supplementary device, Ahead can be easily attached to the outside of the helmet. It requires no external speakers or microphones, as it already has both built in.The technology that makes it possible for users to communicate while wearing a helmet is based on an oscillator, which converts sound into vibrations, making the helmet itself vibrate. The vibration is then converted back into sound that emanates from every part of the helmet. This technology allows the user to not only listen to music and use a voice navigation service, but also make and take phone calls and receive message notifications. Multiparty conversations are also possible.An Analogue Plus spokesperson said, “Our device permits users to talk with their friends not only while they’re riding a bicycle or motorcycle, but even while skiing or snowboarding.”Ahead is also equipped with noise-canceling technology, which isolates the user’s voice by filtering out sounds from the surrounding environment. With this, users can have conversations amid the rushing wind while skiing down a hill or the loud background noise of a construction site. Because the device does not cover the ear, it allows users to remain aware of their surroundings, which the company says makes it much safer to use than Bluetooth headsets.According to an Analogue Plus spokesperson, “The helmet, although an essential safety device, makes it difficult for wearers to communicate. For helmet wearers who need to balance the need or desire to communicate with safety, Ahead is the perfect smart device.”Founded in 2016, Analogue Plus is a startup that began as a project at Samsung Electronics C-Lab.CEO Marco Park explained, “As a company whose name signifies the addition of a digital device to an analog foundation, our first creation is the smart communication device Ahead.”The Gyeonggi Center for Creative Economy & Innovation provides support for the marketing activities of Analogue Plus.