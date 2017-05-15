UN Security Council to discuss NK missile launch

The UN Security Council will meet this week to discuss responses to North Korea's latest missile launch, news reports said Sunday.



The United States and Japan requested an urgent session on the North's missile launch, and Uruguay, which holds this month's Security Council, decided to hold a meeting Tuesday, the reports said.





"There are no excuses that justify North Korea's actions. This was close to home for Russia. China can't expect dialogue. This threat is real," US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said in a Twitter message.This year alone, the council has adopted five statements condemning the North's missile launches.Sunday's missile launch by the North was seen as an attempt to test the administration of South Korea's new President Moon Jae-in as it came just four days after Moon took office. (Yonhap)