Moon picks special envoys to four major powers

President Moon Jae-in picked special envoys to the United States, China, Japan and Russia, a source said Sunday, as he strives to build closer ties with the four major powers amid persistent military threats from a provocative North Korea.



The source said that Moon picked Hong Seok-hyun, a former chairman and CEO of the JoongAng Media Network, and former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan as special envoys to the U.S. and China, respectively.



Rep. Moon Hee-sang and Rep. Song Young-gil of the ruling Democratic Party were selected as special envoys to Japan and Russia, respectively, according to the source who requested anonymity.



Cho Yoon-je, a professor at Seoul's Sogang University, is said to have been picked to cover the European Union and Germany. (Yonhap)