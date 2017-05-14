Korea greets first-ever ‘first cat’

Jjing-jjing (The Minjoo Party of Korea)

Maroo (Yonhap)

Tory (Coexistence of Animal Rights on Earth)

President Moon Jae-in brought with him his cat, named Jjing-jjing, to Cheong Wa Dae on Sunday, introducing the country’s first-ever “first cat.”Jjing-jjing, originally a stray, was first adopted by Moon’s daughter Da-hye, who passed it on to her father in 2007 when she got married.The cat had since lived with Moon and his wife Kim Jung-sook at their home in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province.Jjing-jjing became famous in 2012 when Moon first ran for the presidency against the eventual ousted President Park Geun-hye. Yoo Hong-joon, former head of the Cultural Heritage Administration, mentioned the pet in his speech to illustrate Moon’s caring personality.On Sunday, Moon tweeted about a flycatcher whose recently built nest was found in the Cheong Wa Dae compound. Its baby birds apparently hatched the day Moon won the presidential election.“Jjing-jjing has arrived, but I have a concern,” Moon tweeted, “There are five baby flycatchers living in the nest between a glass window and a sliding paper window.”“Jjing-jjing used to occasionally surprise us at our (South) Gyeongsang (Province) home with dead birds,” Moon wrote, expressing worry his cat might attack the baby birds.In addition to Jjing-jjing, Moon is also bringing “Maroo,” his dog from his Yangsan home, and is proceeding to adopt “Tory,” a homeless dog whose name -- referring to chestnut -- reflects its dark coat. Tory will join Maroo as the two will serve as co-first dogs.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)