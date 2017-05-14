Moon names Democratic Party veteran as political adviser

Along with Jun, Ha Seung-chang was appointed to the post of senior secretary for social innovation and Kim Su-hyun was named as the new social affairs senior secretary.
The role of the social reform secretary will include communicating with civic society, and tasks regarding social integration, the presidential office said. The social affairs secretary will be tasked with providing support in social policies ranging from welfare, housing, environment and gender-related issues.
|Jun Byung-hun, Ha Seung-chang and Kim Su-hyun (Yonhap)
“A new paradigm is required of Cheong Wa Dae, and all the parties and politicians in this new environment of five parties,” Jun said. Describing his task as “creative political affairs,” Jun said that he will try to aid communication between the presidential office and the parties, and to facilitate cooperation among the concerned bodies.
“My role as the senior secretary for political affairs is to create a culture of cooperative governance, and to lay the foundations for a new political paradigm.”
Regarding concerns that the ruling Democratic Party of Korea may influence Moon’s personnel decisions, Jun said that the matter can be modulated.
On the issue of revising the constitution, Jun said that Moon will follow through with his campaign pledges that includes reducing the presidency to four years, and allowing reelection.
Jun served three terms in the National Assembly and served as a floor leader of the Democratic Party of Korea in 2013. Jun began his political career in 1987 as a member of the Party for Peace and Democracy founded by former President Kum Dae-jung, and served as a presidential aide between 1998 and 2001.
“(Jun’s selection) reflects the president’s will to communicate and collaborate with the National Assembly and the parties,” the presidential office said in a statement.
“(Jun) is expected to play a big role in supporting cooperation with the ruling party as well as in communicating with the opposition”
As for Ha, who served as a deputy Seoul mayor for political affairs, Cheong Wa Dae said that his long experience in civic society will allow him to reflect “grass roots innovation” seen in nongovernmental organizations and in society in general into state affairs.
Kim holds a doctorate in city planning, and previously served as a vice minister of environment and as a secretary to former President Roh Moo-hyun.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)