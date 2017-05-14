BTS tops brand reputation chart

South Korean boy band BTS (The Korea Herald)

South Korean boy band BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, topped the brand reputation chart for May in a survey by the Korea Reputation Center.The agency collected data from April 12 to May 13 to analyze consumer behavior. BTS came in at No. 1, followed by Sechs Kies and Winner.BTS has kept the top spot for seven consecutive months since last November. Its seventh Japanese single “Blood, sweat, tears” topped the Oricon Daily Single Chart in Japan. The group was invited to America’s billboard music award.BTS was formed by Big Hit Entertainment and debuted in 2013 with song “No more dream” from its first album “2 Cool 4 Skool,” for which it won the “New Artist of the Year” at the 2013 MelOn Music Award and Golden Disc Award and the 2014 Seoul Music Award.By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)