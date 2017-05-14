Moon warns North Korea over missile launch

South Korean President Moon Jae-in presides over a National Security Council meeting at Cheong Wa Dae on May 14, 2017. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in on Sunday called for a stern response to North Korean provocations following the latest missile launch.At 5.27 a.m., Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile from North Pyongan Province in the country’s northwestern region. This is the fifth time North Korea has launched ballistic missiles since March. The four previous launches -- March 22, and on April 5, 16 and 29 -- were assessed by Seoul and its allies as failed tests.“The possibility of dialogue is open, but provocations must be met with stern responses to prevent North Korea from making misjudgments,” Moon said at the National Security Council meeting held at 8 a.m.“(Seoul) must show that dialogue is possible only when North Korea changes its behavior.”Moon also ordered Seoul’s military to maintain readiness, and to work closely with the US to prepare for “any military provocation” by Pyongyang. Moon also called for the development of the Korean Air and Missile Defense or KADM system to be speeded up.“This is a clear violation of the US Security Council resolutions, and a grave challenge against international peace and security,” Moon said.The missile, which fell into the East Sea after covering some 700 kilometers, has not been identified, and the US has since indicated that it may be a new type of ballistic missile.Shortly after the launch, a US Pacific Command official was quoted by the media as saying that information gathered about the missile does not match that of an intercontinental ballistic missile.PACOM also said that the missile does not appear to be capable of posing a threat to the mainland US.The Japanese government also reacted swiftly to the development with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe saying that the country would not countenance such provocations.“North Korea’s repeated firing of ballistic missile is a grave threat to the country (Japan), and a clear violation of the US Security Council’s resolutions,” Abe told the media ahead of Japan’s national security meeting.He went onto say that the Japanese government will work with Seoul and Washington to maintain high level of readiness, and to respond to further provocations.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)