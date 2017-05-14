Korean parties criticize Pyongyang for missile test

South Korean political parties condemned North Korea's missile firing on Sunday morning just four days after South Korea's new liberal president was sworn in.



The ruling Democratic Party warned of a strong punishment if the regime continued its provocative behaviors that might hamper the new leader Moon Jae-in's engagement policy.





The ruling Democratic Party's spokesman Youn Kwan-suk (Yonhap)

"If North Korea doesn't accept the united request by the international community and continues its provocations, it will inevitably face strong punishment," the party's spokesman Youn Kwan-suk said."We urge North Korea not to test the new Moon Jae-in government and the South Korea-US alliance," he warned.The minor centrist People's Party also voiced criticism and concern over Pyongyang's first missile test after the new president took office on May 10."We are wondering why North Korea is doing this at this moment. North Korea should give up its illusion and cooperate for a peaceful Korean Peninsula," spokeswoman Ko Yeon-ho said. She also called on the new president to take up strong measures to denuclearize Pyongyang jointly with the United States and neighboring countries.The minor leftist Justice Party said its missile test is never helpful in creating a new atmosphere for dialogue pursued by the new Seoul government."North Korea seems to see how the new government would react. Keeping missile programs can never be an appropriate way for the North to survive," said Han Chang-min, the party's spokesman.He added that the party hopes President Moon will seek ways to solve the problem through dialogue while keeping a strong military and diplomatic posture. (Yonhap)