AMCHAM to promote benefits of Seoul-Washington FTA in US

US businesses based in South Korea said Sunday they will send a delegation to the White House this month to promote the benefits of the free trade agreement between Seoul and Washington as the Donald Trump administration is reviewing the five-year deal for a possible renegotiation.



The delegation of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea will visit Washington from Monday to Thursday and meet high-ranking officials at the White House.





US President Donald Trump (Yonhap)

The visit came as US President Donald Trump has been seeking to roll out protectionist policies while calling the Seoul-Washington trade pact a "horrible deal."Through its meeting with various US governmental bodies, the delegation plans to explain the benefits of the free trade agreement and its positive impact on the US economy.South Korea's top automaker Hyundai Motor Co. will also join the visit, marking the first time for a non-American firm to join the AMCHAM delegation. (Yonhap)