Irregular workers account for 33.6% of public sector employees: data

Around a third of workers at South Korea's public organizations are irregular employees, data showed Sunday, with President Moon Jae-in vowing to turn them into full-time positions within his five-year term.





President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

According to the government's All Public Information in One information portal, irregular employees numbered 144,205, 33.6 percent of the 429,402 workers at 335 public organizations under the government as of end-March.In 89 organizations, irregulars took up more than 50 percent of the staff.Moon, who took office on May 10, has vowed to realize what he calls "an era of zero irregular jobs" in the public sector. Moon also promised to create 810,000 new quality jobs in the public sector during his five-year presidency. (Yonhap)