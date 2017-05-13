Trump says 'certain circumstances' must be met for inter-Korean talks

U.S. President Donald Trump said he doesn't oppose South Korea's newly elected President Moon Jae-in engaging in dialogue with Pyongyang, but reiterated that talks must be pursued under right circumstances.



According to a transcript of his interview with America's NBC News released on Thursday (local time), Trump said "He's (Moon) more open to discussion. I don't mind discussion, but its under certain circumstances."



"I could probably give you a much better answer to that in a month or two months. We're going to see what happens," Trump added.



The U.S. president also assessed that the "North Korean situation is a very, very dangerous one for South Korea, for Japan, frankly for China and for the rest of the world."



"And I think we've handled it very well, very firmly," Trump added.



Trump's mention of engaging with the North is not the first time. In an interview with Bloomberg News earlier this month, Trump said, "If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would absolutely, I would be honored to do it."



Moon is widely expected to seek engagement with North Korea to improve long-strained ties though Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs are limiting his leeway for reconciliatory policies.



While on the campaign trail, Moon vowed to seek a dual-track approach of pushing denuclearization and dialogue with Pyongyang. (Yonhap)