Court sets hearing to question Park at aide's trial

A Seoul court said Friday it has ordered former President Park Geun-hye to appear as a witness at a trial of her aide in connection with a corruption scandal that removed her from office.



The Seoul Central District Court said she will be questioned at the trial of Lee Young-seon on May 19 at the request of special prosecutors.



(Yonhap)

It is yet unclear whether Park will appear at the hearing. She could submit a statement of non-attendance or ask the court to delay the hearing, citing the need to prepare for her own trial or other reasons.Lee was indicted by special prosecutors in February over allegations he helped the former president receive medical treatments from people without due safety checks.He is also accused of opening illegal phone accounts for the former president and other figures embroiled in the influence-peddling scandal that led to Park's arrest and indictment.The former leader, accused of a string of allegations including bribery and abuse of power, is awaiting her first hearing slated for May 23. (Yonhap)