President instructs early setup of de facto transition team

President Moon Jae-in called for the early establishment of a new advisory group Friday, to work as his de facto power transition team, a Cheong Wa Dae official said.



The group, tentatively named the "state affairs planning advisory committee," will also have a subcommittee called the "people's transition committee," which will gather and reflect public views on future policies of the new government, according to Yoon Young-chan.



Yoon Young-chan, the chief presidential secretary for public relations, holds a press briefing at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on May 12, 2017. (Yonhap)

"President Moon has asked to speed up the establishment of the government planning advisory commission that will set the direction and objective of the new government," the chief press secretary told reporters.Unlike his predecessors, the new president was inaugurated only one day after his victory in the presidential election held Tuesday.The lack of time for a power transition was due to the vacancy in the top elected office caused by the March 10 removal of former President Park Geun-hye.The former conservative leader was ousted by a Constitutional Court ruling upholding the parliamentary impeachment of her in late 2016 for a series of corruption allegations. Park now faces a trial over the same allegations. She also has remained detained since late March."President Moon stressed a need to gather public opinions to set up the directions and goals of his government as it sets sail without a power transition team that is normally afforded to a new government," Yoon said.Gathering public opinions for future policies will be tasked with the so-called people's transition committee, which will open online and offline channels to that end, he added. (Yonhap)